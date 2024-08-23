ICC chief prosecutor pushes for urgent ruling on Netanyahu, Hamas leaders arrest warrants

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has called for an urgent decision on his request for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders in connection with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a 49-page legal brief filed Friday, Khan asserted the court's jurisdiction in the matter, responding to various legal arguments challenging the ICC's authority, the Associated Press reported.

"It is settled law that the Court has jurisdiction in this situation," Khan stated, urging the pretrial judges to "urgently render its decisions" on the warrant requests he filed in May. The prosecutor's push comes amidst a complex legal debate involving dozens of countries, academics, victims' groups, and rights organizations.

Khan's brief accuses Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Israel. However, the situation has evolved since the initial filing, with two of the named Hamas leaders, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif, having been killed. Yehya Sinwar has subsequently become the group's new leader.

The accusations have been met with strong resistance from Netanyahu, who called them a "disgrace" and an attack on Israel's military and nation. The fact that Israel is not a member of the ICC adds another layer of complexity to the potential enforcement of any arrest warrants.

A significant portion of the legal debate has centered on whether the 1993 Oslo Accords, which limit Palestinian criminal jurisdiction over Israelis, nullify the ICC's authority. Khan, however, dismisses these claims as "without merit," insisting on the court's jurisdiction.

The conflict at the heart of this legal battle began on October 7 with Hamas attacks on Israel.