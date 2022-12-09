ICYMI: Raquel Dancho was removed from question period by Liberal house speaker after calling MP a liar

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

On December 8, 2022, Conservative MP Raquel Dancho was asked to leave the House of Commons during question period after she called the Liberal MP for Niagara Centre, Vance Badawey, a liar.

As Badawey was answering a question asked by the Conservative Party of Canada in relation to Bill C-21, the Liberals’ new gun control bill, Dancho yelled that he was “lying.”

WATCH: Conservative MP @RaquelDancho gets kicked out of Parliament for refusing to withdraw her comments about the Liberals' lies about Trudeau's gun grab.https://t.co/DhEzniMaMO pic.twitter.com/9Upnug94RI — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 8, 2022

This caused the Liberal House Speaker Anthony Rota to stand up from his chair, and ask Dancho to retract her statement, which she did. “The honorable member for Kildonan–St. Paul, does she want to withdraw the statement she made please?” Rota asked.

After agreeing to withdraw the statement, Rota added “and apologize.”

Dancho refused to apologize.

Rota then asked Dancho to leave the room.

“I have to name you for disregarding the authority of the chair,” Rota said. “Pursuant to authority granted to me by Standing Order 11, I order you to withdraw from the House, videoconferences, for the remainder of this day sitting.”

Dancho then left the room, while MPs applauded. It is unclear which party applauded.

Following her departure, Dancho conducted a press conference surrounded by multiple members of Parliament from the Conservative Party, including deputy leader Melissa Lantsman.

She explained why she made the decision not to apologize, and her views on the Liberals’ behaviour when negotiating amendments to Bill C-21.

Conservative MP Raquel Dancho speaks with reporters following her ejection from the House of Commons. The temporary removal came after Dancho declined to apologize for comments made during a question period exchange on Bill C-21, the government's firearms legislation.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/yK1ws9RP0t — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) December 8, 2022

“I was kicked out from the house of commons for telling the truth,” she began her press conference by saying.

“[The Liberals] have banned the largest and the biggest and the most incredible change to impact everyday hunters, billions of hunters will be impacted by what they have done, and they brought it (the amendment) forward at the eleventh hour in the most sneaky and underhanded way, and for the past week, in partnership with the Bloc Québécois, the Liberals have filibustered and not allowed Conservatives to weigh-in to the debate,” Dancho said.

Dancho also did a live video on her Instagram account in the evening, further explaining her version of events.

“It was a very rare thing to happen, I was kicked out of the House of Commons for calling out the Liberals for lying about the largest hunting rifle ban in Canadian history,” Dancho said.

“We’re not gonna back down, I’m not gonna apologize for calling out the truth, [...] I’m not gonna back down from a bully and I am gonna stand up for what I believe in,” Dancho also said. “Country girls don’t back down.”