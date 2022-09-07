Idaho sheriff warns of 'rainbow fentanyl' threat to local communities, says Biden is 'out of touch'

﻿DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION

A sheriff in Idaho is sounding the alarm on the growing “rainbow fentanyl” crisis, which has begun to show up in the state, warning that his community in Canyon County does not have the necessary resources to deal with the influx of the highly potent and dangerous narcotic that is flooding through the U.S. southern border.

Speaking to Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Sheriff Kieran Donahue said that the Biden administration’s weak border policies are out of touch with everyday Americans who have to deal with the ramifications of illegal immigration and the influx of illegal drugs from Mexico, especially with the rise in fentanyl poisonings.

“At the border, we are simply not catching the vast majority of this stuff (fentanyl), it's an incredibly terrifying drug,” said the sheriff.

As detailed by Rebel News last week, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency warned of the influx of “rainbow fentanyl,” which are shaped and coloured like candy tablets.

Around 250,000 of the pills were seized in August within a shipment also containing heroin and meth. Fentanyl, a dangerous opioid, 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for around 71,000 fatal overdoses in the United States in 2021, according to the CDC.

In his interview with Fox News, Donahue said cartels are targeting minors with rainbow fentanyl and describes it as “absolutely sickening.”

“Little children thinking that they may be candy-like Sweet Tarts or Skittles. They could eat these,” Donahue warned. “They're simply going to die from ingesting these pills.”

The sheriff slammed the Biden administration for being “out-of-touch” and “lying” about the severity of the border crisis, and said that the Trump administration provided more leverage to local law enforcement, especially in regard to border security.

“This administration seems to just completely be complicit in allowing and almost encouraging these drugs to come across into our country, and attacking our children.”