IDF releases interrogation footage of Hamas terrorists who killed civilians

IDF/X

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released interrogation footage of Hamas militants who were recently interrogated following their capture after their attack on southern Israel some three weeks ago.

The footage includes the names, faces, and rank of the captured terrorists, all of whom were in handcuffs. In the interviews, the Hamas members described the orders they were given to carry out, which included seizing military outposts in southern Israel and massacring civilians in kibbutz. They were also ordered to kidnap civilians where they could for return to Gaza.

Those who were able to successfully kidnap civilians were given rewards, including $10,000 and apartments in Gaza.

“The goal of our infiltration for them was to capture and kidnap as many as possible,” one of the suspects said. Another terrorist described gunning down civilians, including children, the elderly, and their pets.

The terrorists stated they were all Muslims but acknowledged that the religion does not instruct them to commit murder.

WATCH: