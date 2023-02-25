If the German MP denounced by Pollievre was an anti-semite, she would be in jail

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 25, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Pierre Poilievre bent the knee to a cancel culture mob by denouncing a visiting conservative politician from Germany and humiliating three of his own MPs who have met with her in the process.

The “racist, hateful views” he put Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament from Germany, on blast for were deliberately taken out of context or misrepresented by various journalists, Ezra explained.

“This is years ago now, by the way, she said that the holocaust memorial was a shame, that's what Kinsella said. But no, no, no, she said it was a monument of shame. Yeah, holocaust memorials are monuments of the shame of the Nazis. That's exactly right.”

He also made the point that it would be impossible for a german politician to be openly anti-Semitic since there are laws against that in place in Germany.

“Paragraph four of the penal code under an amendment to the law that was adopted in 2005, prescribes that anyone who ‘approves of glorifies or justifies the violent and despotic rule of the National Socialist, that's nazis, in a way that disturbs the public peace in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims will face a penalty of up to three years imprisonment.’ So literally just saying you approve of Hitler can land you in prison.”

Even the smear piece from the Liberal-funded Anti-Hate Coalition lacked any substance, “It's basically complaining that she's pro-trucker and that she dared to pose for a picture with Tamara Lich. That's pretty much it,” explained Ezra.