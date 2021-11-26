'If we don’t have bodily autonomy, we’ve lost it all': Thousands rally against globalism in Vancouver

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

This past Saturday, over 1000 pro-freedom & anti-globalism protestors rallied outside of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The protest was organized by Vancouver's Freedom Rally World chapter and was one of many that Rebel News covered across, including in Toronto, Australia and the UK. Attendance at the rally is estimated to have been smaller in comparison to previous freedom world rally’s in Vancouver due to the road closures that surrounded the lower mainland after intense flooding and mudslides occurred across the province.

“If we don’t have bodily autonomy, we’ve lost it all,” said Angie Gurney, a protester potentially facing job loss with Canada Post due to a vaccine mandate.

Spirits were high at the rally despite many in attendance, facing discrimination and threats to their livelihood due to vaccine employment mandates created by companies like Salvation Army and Air Canada.

Both of which are mandates rebel news has partnered with the Democracy Fund to fight.

