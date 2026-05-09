If you're an unemployed illegal alien in Canada, you could get free food, free housing, and possibly a free SUV

Recently, Rebel News paid a visit to the former Comfort Inn in Pickering, Ont. We say “former” because this motel has been “reimagined” into something called the Durham Reception Centre.

The people being received here are not Canadians, but rather illegal aliens.

Must be nice getting to stay in a motel room on the house.

But there’s a catch: the stay is not indefinite. Lodgers are entitled to 90 days, then it’s time to vamoose.

Which made us wonder, after that three-month period is over, where do these illegal aliens go? To the local shelter? A tent city?

As it turns out, after 90 days is up, these migrants don’t get downgraded — they get upgraded, big time.

We spoke to a former resident of the former Comfort Inn. He said he was from Ethiopia, and he had two young children with him. But get this: Even though he remains unemployed, he is now living in a house! On the taxpayer dime!

The average house rental in Pickering is $2,650/month. That’s like winning the lottery without even having to buy a ticket!

We were so stunned by this new information that we forgot to ask him about the new Toyota RAV4 he was driving. In fact, as he drove down Kingston Road, a classic Trooper song came to mind:

Here them come

The boys in the bright white sports car

Waving their arms in the air

Who do they think they are?

And where did they get that car?

Okay, a RAV4 isn’t exactly a sports car. But the SUV was indeed ivory-hued.

We checked out the Toyota Canada website. The price of a new RAV4 ranges from $40,621 to $55,121. As a rule of thumb, add about 20% to those prices to cover taxes, fees, and delivery to get an accurate off-the-lot price.

Indeed, given that he has no job, where did he get that car?

Well, Durham Region won’t say. In fact, the lack of transparency is astonishing given that the taxpayer funds this program. All the dealings to convert the old Comfort Inn into a Reception Centre were done in secret, without public input!

When we visited the Reception Centre, we were told by police (yes, the people working there called the police on us) that a Durham Region representative was en route to give us an on-camera interview. We appreciated the information, and we waited for more than an hour… only to be told that the Durham rep had changed his mind. Alas, it seems that Durham Region — home to that infamous $1 million revolving door at its posh headquarters — is as adept at wasting time as it is at wasting money.

But we did finally find out that the building purchase price was $28.7 million, which was covered by the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) funding. The regional contribution was $1.4 million. Meanwhile, operating costs are estimated to be $7.05 million annually, with the majority covered by IHAP.

But does it really matter which level of government is cutting the cheques? There’s only one taxpayer after all.

But seriously, what’s going on here? Under the Liberals, every economic benchmark is in the gutter: unemployment, cost of living, homelessness, and food bank usage. Don’t even get us started on the deficit and the debt.

How does a nation win the war on poverty by importing the world’s impoverished? And giving them houses, cars, food, and other free stuff to boot?

Our theory: The biggest demographic supporting the Liberals is the boomers. The Liberals are smart enough to know that the oldest boomers are entering their eighties; they won't be around much longer.

The solution? Import a class of people from elsewhere. Allow them to take advantage of every social support system. And in return, strike an unspoken understanding that these migrants will vote for Team Red every four years.

That’s the Liberals for you: putting their party before their country.