Ilhan Omar says Hamas, Taliban have committed “unthinkable atrocities”... along with the U.S. and Israel

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar equated the United States and Israel with Islamic militant terrorist organizations, saying they have committed “unthinkable atrocities.”

In a statement released on social media, the congresswoman from Minneapolis and member the far-left progressive ‘Squad’ said that the United States needs to “have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

She then claimed that both America and Israel have committed “unthinkable atrocities” like Hamas and the Taliban, and equated the Afghan government with the terrorist organization seeking to overthrow it.

"We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban," wrote Omar. "I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice."

The video included footage of Omar questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a House Foreign Affairs Committee’s hearing on budget request and foreign policy strategy on Monday.

While Omar did not directly implicate the U.S. in her line of questioning with Blinken, she indicated that Israel, Hamas, the government of Afghanistan, and the Taliban have all committed war crimes.

Her remarks against Israel and the United States follow Omar’s accusation of Israel over alleged “war crimes” amid the recent conflict between Israel and the Hamas-occupied Gaza Strip, which saw thousands of rockets fired by Hamas and other terrorist groups towards residential areas throughout Israel.

Omar has repeatedly referred to Israel as an “occupation.”