Illegal immigrants released with 'no consequence,' US Border Patrol agents sound alarm over Biden border policy

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The House Oversight Committee, in collaboration with Homeland Security Republicans, released a joint staff report on Tuesday, sharply criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. The report compiles statements from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents who have direct experience processing migrants. These accounts reveal increasing worries about migrants with links to terrorist groups and violent criminal organizations crossing the border.

One agent expressed concern that many migrants crossing the border believe they will be released into the U.S. with "no consequence." Another agent, stationed near San Diego, highlighted the efficacy of physical border barriers in slowing down crossings, thus allowing law enforcement more time to react, WWMT reported.

Republican leaders, including Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, emphasized the urgent need for policy changes from the Biden administration, citing the current situation as "the worst border crisis in U.S. history." Comer stressed that the administration's failure to secure the southern border and provide adequate resources to border control agents has allowed criminal organizations to exploit the crisis.

“The Biden Administration has failed to secure our southern border and provide those who bravely attempt to control the border sectors with the adequate tools to do so. Fundamental change from the White House is required to stop the transnational criminal organizations profiting from the disaster on the southern border,” he said.

Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee pointed to the transcribed interviews as revealing the serious implications of Homeland Security's refusal to enforce laws and secure borders.

“These transcribed interviews have given our Committees, and now the American people, some shocking insights into the consequences of the Secretary’s refusal to enforce the law and secure our borders,” Green said. “Accountability is desperately needed at the highest levels of the Department of Homeland Security. Until that happens, and leaders are in place who will faithfully follow and execute the law, this crisis will continue to rage, and Border Patrol agents will continue to suffer amidst the chaos.”

Furthermore, House Republicans are considering the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, holding him responsible for the border situation. Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan accused Mayorkas of intentionally violating immigration laws through his use of parole authority, particularly for migrants from certain countries.