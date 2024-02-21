Illinois bill defines 'abused child' to include parents who oppose trans hormones, gender surgeries

Wikimedia Commons

A new bill proposed in Illinois aims to redefine the term "abused child" to encompass situations where parents do not consent to their children receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, transgender surgeries, and abortions.

House Bill 4876, introduced in early February, also seeks to protect healthcare providers from liability for offering these treatments to minors without parental consent and authorizes the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to intervene, potentially removing children from their homes if deemed necessary under this new definition.

The Daily Wire reports that the bill grants minors the same rights as adults to consent to medical procedures and treatments related to abortion and gender transition, stating that "consent to the performance of abortion services and gender-affirming services executed by a minor is not voidable because of such minority."

Healthcare professionals are only required to make a reasonable effort to ensure minors understand the risks and benefits of these treatments and are protected from civil or criminal liability, as well as professional discipline, if they act in good faith based on the minor's representations.

Should DCFS validate any abuse claims under these conditions, parents could face significant legal consequences.

Under Illinois law, child abuse can range from a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine, to a felony with potential fines up to $25,000 and 15 years in prison, depending on the abuse's nature and severity.