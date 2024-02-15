'I'm not going to arrest any reporters': Poilievre laughs off Liberal's claim he 'attacked democracy' by pushing back against reporter

The Conservative leader called out the blatant hypocrisy of Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge's claim that questioning reporters was an ‘attack on democracy’ after Rebel's David Menzies was arrested while asking Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland questions last month.

'I'm not going to arrest any reporters': Poilievre laughs off Liberal's claim he 'attacked democracy' by pushing back against reporter
The Canadian Press / Ethan Cairns
Pierre Poilievre laughed off and dismissed a Liberal cabinet minister's assertion that he was attacking democracy when he recently pushed back on a reporter's question. The Conservative leader also pointed out the hypocrisy of the statement, given Rebel News reporter David Menzies' recent arrest while questioning Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. 

“Her government arrested a reporter,” Poilievre said, responding to a question from an Epoch Times journalist who asked about comments made by Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge on February 12. 

“When you're a politician you need to answer questions,” St-Onge said on Tuesday. “And when you're attacking the press, when you're attacking our free press, you're also attacking democracy. It's unworthy of a leader.”

Firing back on Thursday, Poilievre pointed out the hypocrisy in the minister's remarks, referring to the January 8 arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies as he attempted to ask Freeland about the Liberals' reluctance to place Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Canada's terror list. 

After putting two questions to Freeland, her RCMP security detail then shoved Menzies into a wall with a wide-eyed officer, Greg Dumouchel, who then yelled that Menzies was under arrest before he and another officer attempted to gaslight Menzies over an alleged assault. 

Days later, Freeland was asked about the incident at a press conference where she delivered no sympathy or remorse for what happened, providing a clear contrast between the Liberals' selective moral outrage over how journalists are treated.

“Operational decisions about law enforcement are taken by the police… and that’s why I don’t have any further comment,” Freeland said after a minute of monologue.

The Conservative leader emphasized that should he become prime minister, he wasn't “going to arrest any reporters.”

