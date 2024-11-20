University of Victoria cancels talk by Imam who called for the 'annihilation’ of Jews
Sheikh Younus Kathrada, a controversial Muslim preacher known for extreme antisemitic and pro-terror rhetoric, was asked to address students this Sunday before his talk was cancelled.
The University of Victoria (UVic) faced swift backlash after its Muslim Student Association announced Sheikh Younus Kathrada, a controversial Imam, would speak during a lecture entitled “The Importance of Connecting with the Muslim Community” on November 24. Administrators revoked his involvement Tuesday afternoon.
Kathrada, who runs an Islamic centre called Muslim Youth of Victoria, was set to speak on the “significance of building strong ties within the Muslim community,” according to a Facebook invitation to the event.
"Non-Muslims are our enemies...our children must understand this; may Allah humiliate the Infidels and annihilate the Heretics and the Atheists"
Despite the peaceful sounding invitation, concerns emerged over on what kind of message Kathrada would present, given the preacher’s history of spewing hateful rhetoric against Jews, Christians, and homosexuals.
Earlier this year, a video circulated of the Imam praising October 7 attacks in Israel, which left some 1,200 Israeli nationals dead, including several Canadians. He claimed Hamas terrorism brought “humiliation” upon the Zionists.
Kathrada caused further hurt and outrage by praying for the “annihilation” of the “plundering aggressor Jews,” who he previously referred to as swine from the pulpit.
It appears that preaching hateful messages is nothing new for Kathrada. He condemned political candidates in the 2019 election by saying they are “evil and filthy” supporters of homosexuals. Kathrada was also captured telling his religious followers that wishing fellow Canadians a “Merry Christmas” was worse than committing murder or adultery.
UVic has a "Discrimination and Harassment Prevention and Response Policy" that sets out discrimination prevention framework, granting them "the ability to look into the matter and, where appropriate, to revoke visitors’ access” to the university. Despite these provisions Kathrada will still be speaking, for now.
And, if you’re not a citizen— Canada should deport you back to wherever you came from.
In response to a National Post article first reporting on the controversial UVic event, BC Tory leader John Rustad shared harsh words against the discriminatory Imam's scheduled appearance.
Rustad said, “If you want to preach from the pulpit that Canada is ‘evil and filthy,’ you should find another country to live in. And, if you’re not a citizen—Canada should deport you back to wherever you came from. UVic should not be allowing a terrorist sympathizer to speak there.”
Premier David Eby has yet to make a public statement regarding the matter.
Rebel News reached out to all key parties related to this story, including UVic and Mr. Kathrada, and did not receive a response by the time of publishing.
