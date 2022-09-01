Immigrants, Ukrainian refugees line up for hours at Service Canada hoping to apply for Social Insurance Numbers
A Service Canada office along in Surrey B.C. has been turning a blind eye to hundreds of mostly new immigrants lining up for a chance to be granted a walk-in appointment to apply for a Social Insurance Number.
The news of the long, daily line ups originally came to me from a member of the province’s Sikh community who felt that the people lining up in high temperatures, and often long before the office opens to the public, are being treated unreasonably by the federally-run social and employment program.
New immigrants huddle together to try and avoid some of the scorching heat. Why? It appears the Surrey B.C. Service Canada office they are at has COVID rules that prevent them from entering their massive empty air conditioned waiting room.— Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 1, 2022
Full Report coming
“My outrage comes from seeing them all huddled together to find a few inches of shade under a tree,” said the tipster, who prefers to remain anonymous. The individual also added that government COVID policies such as social distancing implemented in Service Canada's large and mostly empty space can’t be followed by the people waiting outdoors as they try to stay out of the heat.
Sharing these concerns for how those lining up at the Service Canada’s office are being treated is Amrit Birring, a candidate for the Surrey mayoral election which commences on October 15, 2022. “Without a Social Insurance Number, they can not open a bank account, they can not work, and that’s on top of paying high rent and high education fees,” said Birring when expressing his disapproval for how the new Canada hopefuls are being treated. Birring feels that much of the delays Canadians have been experiencing with government services such as in the transport sector, passport offices and now Service Canada could be avoided with common sense rules, allowing qualified employees to work regardless of their medical choices, and hiring more people.
Birring met up with me to interview the people waiting in the line which included Ukrainian refugees and hopeful students.
Click on the video report to hear how they feel about Service Canada's treatment towards them.
Rebel News reached out to Service Canada for comment about why the people lining up for a chance at a walk-in appointment with them and has yet to receive a statement.
