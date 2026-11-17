Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) signed six contracts described only as "Conference fees" in the three months to September 30, worth about $367,000 in total, and none went to competition.

The six records, with five recipients, are in the federal disclosure of contracts over $10,000. None names the conference and each carries the same recorded exception: "Only one person is capable of performing the contract." The records for the IGLTA contract and the larger WYSE contract are open to read.

The contract with IGLTA, the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, is dated September 24 and runs from November 17 to March 31, 2027. IGLTA's sponsorship document for its 2026 Global Convention, held in Seville, Spain, November 17 to 21, lists packages at US$50,000 each. The IRCC record does not say which event the contract covers, and its value is in Canadian dollars.

IRCC also signed a $50,000 "Conference fees" contract with IGLTA in 2024. Its working-holiday program, International Experience Canada, has a published research partnership with the IGLTA Foundation on 2SLGBTQ+ young travellers.

The largest contracts went to WYSE Services B.V. of the Netherlands: about $120,000, dated August 17, and about $40,000, dated July 16, together about $160,000. The vendor appears linked to the WYSE Travel Confederation, which describes itself as the only global not-for-profit membership organization for the youth travel industry. Its 2026 trade show, WYSTC, ran in Bilbao, Spain, September 14 to 17.

In a 2018 WYSE interview, Clark Goodman, then director of International Experience Canada, said "We've been involved with WYSE and WYSTC for many years."

The other contracts went to Aboriginal Financial Officers (AFOA Canada), at $75,000, flagged as an Indigenous business; the Canadian Gap Year Association, at $60,000; and Groupe Contex Inc., at about $21,700. AFOA's national conference is set for March 9 to 11, 2027, in Edmonton, and the gap year association's website shows the International Experience Canada logo among its sponsors.

AFOA and the gap year association also got "Conference fees" contracts in 2025.