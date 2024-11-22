Immigration Minister BREAKS promise to cut foreign student influx, admits it will COST Canadian jobs

Trudeau’s Immigration czar finally acknowledged that foreign immigration costs Canadian jobs, procuring further controversy Wednesday surrounding international student quotas.

“This may result in increased competition for Canadian workers,” wrote analysts in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement, that found those most affected include young Canadians.

The Department of Immigration quietly walked back a promise to limit foreign students in the workforce, showing a legal notice.

Just six months ago Miller repealed amendments to the Immigration And Refugee Protection Act that allowed 1.4 million foreign students to work full-time while living in Canada. A finding that most foreign students worked more than 20 hours per week led to the reinstatement of the work cap, following Statistics Canada's confirmation that these students were being hired at the expense of Canadian youth.

Unemployment rates for Canadians 25 years of age and younger increased from 10.3% to 12.8% since cabinet lifted the hourly cap circa November 15, 2022.

Then-immigration minister, Sean Fraser, praised the contributions of international students in the workforce, calling it “great” for the economy.

Now, Millers previous cap is short-lived, as department officials raised the allowable weekly work hours to 24 this fall, even amid rising youth unemployment.

The Analysis Statement clarified the increase goes further during academic breaks, when international students can work full-time. “This includes the summer break for students who are enrolled in programs that run from September to April,” it said.

Canadian students earning minimum wage have the most to lose from these regulations, Blacklock’s learned. “This will be particularly evident in low-wage industries where a greater portion of international students’ work,” reads the legal notice.

This time around, the Department of Immigration released no data on how it would impact Canadian students. Previously, Miller claimed no such data existed.

In December last year, Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters that foreign students were not “taking jobs away from other people,” despite a lack of evidence to substantiate his claim.

“Have you taken a look at what impact that extension could have on permanent residents in Canada who are competing for those same jobs?” asked a reporter. Miller replied: “Well, look, there’s a labour shortages across the country.”

Canada accepted a record 1.4 million foreign students last year, according to immigration data. The number of foreign study permits issued has nearly tripled since 2015.

The Department of Immigration polled favourably among foreign students on the new regulations but failed to assess the opinion of Canadian students. A subsequent internal audit confirmed the impact on Canadian workers was never conducted.

