Immigration minister facing backlash after department loses track of tens of thousands of 'international students'

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tristin Hopper of the National Post discussed the failures of Liberal immigration policies in light of Immigration Minister Lena Diab being grilled by Conservative MPs during a House of Commons committee hearing on Monday.

Diab faced questioning about the findings of a March 23 report on the International Student Program by Auditor General Karen Hogan. The report found that over 153,000 'international students' were flagged by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for potential non-compliance with their study permit conditions.

Despite this finding, only about 4,000 of those cases were investigated. Of that 4,000, over 40% of cases were closed as inconclusive simply because the 'students' didn't respond. The report also found that at least 800 'foreign students' who were allowed to enter Canada between 2018-2023 used fraudulent documents or misrepresented information on their International Student Program applications.

Ezra commented on the Liberal government's continued push to bring in huge numbers of foreigners from third-world countries.

"I think that they want to bring in absolute masses of people for economic reasons. This is that century club idea of a hundred million people. If you're the banks you love it, if you're a cellphone company you love it, if you're a landlord you love it, if you're an employer you love driving down wages," he said.

In response to the grilling, Diab revealed plans for a pilot program starting next month and a broader exit-tracking system by year’s end — measures critics say are long overdue after 11 years of Liberal immigration policy.