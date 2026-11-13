In Carney’s Canada, crime DOES pay thanks to a broken justice system. Just ask business owner George Sofos

Universal Auto Techs is a small repair shop based in Richmond Hill, Ont. It has a stellar reputation when it comes to fixing vehicles. Too bad that the shop, co-owned by George Sofos, had the misfortune of hiring an employee who turned out to be a shameless thief.

We speak of Ahmed Ahmadi of Keswick, Ont., who also goes by the alias “Moe” (it is unknown if he has accomplices by the names of Larry and Curly).

Shortly after Ahmadi was hired by Sofos a few years ago, Sofos began to notice that rims and tires were suddenly disappearing. The rims and tires were stored in an area of the shop not accessible to customers, so it wasn’t the clientele carrying out the thievery. Sofos reckoned the culprit was either someone making deliveries to the shop or that the theft was internal.

Eventually, Sofos was able to review security camera footage and discovered it was Ahmadi who was ripping him off. And the theft was significant: the value of the stolen rims and tires was more than $134,000.

Through some detective work, Sofos discovered Ahmadi was selling the rims and tires via Facebook Marketplace ads. Sofos tracked down the address where much of the stolen merchandise was stored and police were called. Sofos was able to recover about $54,000 worth of his rims and tires. And Ahmadi was charged with theft over $5,000.

But here’s where George Sofos gets victimized yet again – this time by the justice system.

First, Ahmadi received zero jail time. Second, the judge ordered Ahmadi to compensate Sofos to the tune of $12,500. For those keeping track of the numbers, that sum makes no sense given that after recovering $54,000 worth of his stolen property, Sofos was still out of pocket by some $80,000. Why did the judge order Ahmadi to pay only a fraction of the cost of those stolen goods? Stop asking impolite questions already…

But it’s a moot point. Because when Ahmadi delivered several post-dated cheques to Sofos, every single one of those cheques bounced.

As for Sofos getting compensated via his insurance policy, as the saying goes, “read the fine print.” Which is to say, for some reason, the policy notes that if the shop is victimized by internal staff theft, then the insurer is only obligated to pay out 25% of the cost of the stolen merchandise. Nice.

Bottom line: Sofos is still out tens of thousands of dollars while Ahmadi remains free as a bird, maybe even scamming other honest, hardworking individuals. Why there isn’t a bench warrant out for Ahmadi’s arrest is baffling given he clearly violated his bail conditions, but that’s how we roll when it comes to crime and punishment in Canada these days.

And so it is that Sofos is pursuing civil litigation against Ahmadi. This will, of course, result in more lawyers’ fees and take up valuable time, proving yet again that often the process is the penalty.

We did reach out to Ahmadi to get his side of the story. And we wanted to see if he plans to make good on his debt to Sofos. But our calls and emails were not returned. What a shock!

However, we do know now that Ahmadi is back living with his parents in Keswick, residing in a swank house that was purchased for almost $1.2 million in 2021. We can only imagine that selling stolen rims and tires is a whiz-bang way to pay off the mortgage given that Ahmadi’s “wholesale” costs were precisely zero.

In short, what a miscarriage of justice thanks to our hug-a-thug justice system.

As for the nitwit who coined the phrase, “Crime does not pay” – he should be thrown in jail.