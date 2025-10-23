In Dearborn, authorities turn a blind eye to mosques breaking the city’s noise ordinance

Welcome to Dearborn, Mich. – or as some people call this city of 103,000, “Dearbornistan”.

Indeed, this city now has a majority Muslim population. In 2020, the city had 51.5% of residents identifying as Middle Eastern or North African. The mayor is Muslim, as is the police chief. All of which might explain why some mosques are not obeying the city’s bylaws in terms of call to prayer broadcasts – and getting away with it.

Media reports note that Dearborn residents have repeatedly complained at city council meetings that nothing is being done about mosques breaking the city’s noise ordinance.

According to the city ordinance, 55 decibels is considered intermittent noise for a residential area at nighttime (between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.), whereas 60 decibels is considered intermittent during the day (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.). The ordinance also states that the use of loudspeakers is prohibited between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

But residents have complained that the call to prayer broadcasts take place as early as 5:30 a.m. and that those broadcasts exceed 60 decibels.

Rebel News recently paid a visit to Dearborn to investigate.

Of note, the city declined to comment on the controversy.

Yet, many Dearborn citizens are adamant that the noise bylaw is being flouted and that no enforcement is being carried out by city officials.

Andrea Unger, who has lived in Dearborn for 40 years, told Fox News Digital that the loudspeakers at the Islamic Institute of Knowledge, situated about a quarter-mile from her home, carry the call to prayer multiple times a day, often lasting about five minutes. She said the sound is so loud it can be heard clearly inside her home, sometimes as early as 5:30 a.m.

While she has raised concerns with the police department and city council for two years now, she says the problem continues.

At the Sept. 23 city council meeting, Unger presented a petition signed by 40 neighbours urging enforcement of the city’s noise ordinance, which prohibits "the continuance of any unreasonably loud, disturbing, unusual or unnecessary noise which annoys, disturbs, injures, or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the limits of the city."

She says the noise level has exceeded 70 decibels. And she is adamant that this is not a religious issue for her, rather, it’s all about fairness and equal enforcement.

Pastor Ted Barham has also complained to Dearborn City Council. Barham is not only concerned about the call to prayer issue but is sounding the alarm regarding city street signs being renamed to honor a controversial Islamic leader.

Things did not go well for Pastor Barham at city council Mayor Abdullah Hammoud called Barham a “racist,” “bigot” and an “Islamophobe”. As well, Mayor Hammoud said Barham is "not welcome" in Dearborn. And the mayor shockingly promised to “launch a parade” if Barham leaves town.

Bottom line: just as Islamists block city streets the world over to “pray” during protests, the ongoing violation of Dearborn’s noise bylaws by certain mosques is surely a sonic representation of so-called Islamic exceptionalism.

Yes, waking up the neighbourhood at 5:30 a.m. and broadcasting the call to prayer louder than 60 decibels runs contrary to the city’s bylaw. But if one has the temerity to point this out, that person will be labeled as a “racist,” “bigot” and an “Islamophobe” – by the very elected representatives who are supposed to enforce the law.