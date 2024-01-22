In-N-Out burger ends 18-year run in Oakland, citing crime and safety concerns

ABC7 News

The sole In-N-Out Burger outlet in Oakland is set to close due to safety concerns, as announced by the company's Chief Operating Officer, Denny Warnick, over the weekend.

Despite being profitable, the decision to shut down the location in March comes after increasing crime in the area, which has affected both employees and customers. This closure marks the end of the popular fast-food chain's 18-year presence in the city.

“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies,” Warnick wrote, according to CBS East Bay, which obtained the announcement.

“Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment,” he said.

According to data shared by the Oakland police at the beginning of the year, there was a significant rise in criminal activities, as reported by ABC 7 Bay Area.

The statistics revealed a 38% increase in robberies from 2022 to 2023, with burglaries going up by 23% and motor vehicle thefts seeing a 44% surge. Employees at the Oakland In-N-Out have the option to either relocate to a different location within the company's network or to take a severance package.

“We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families,” Warnick wrote.