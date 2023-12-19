Swim Ontario protecting 50-year-old man swimming with 13-year-old girls

E-transfer (Canada):

Last weekend, the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre hosted Swim Ontario’s Ontario Junior International swim meet. As fate would have it, Rebel News was tipped off that perhaps the most infamous swimmer in the world, Nicholas J. Cepeda, might be competing.

As astute viewers know, Cepeda goes by the alias of “Melody Wiseheart”. He identities as a 13-year-old girl, and thanks to the unholy trinity of “diversity, equity and inclusion,” this mindset allows Cepeda to swim and shower with teenage girls.

Interestingly, Cepeda showed up at the venue to compete in a Master’s race. That’s odd: we were all led to believe that this gender-bending grifter is a 13-year-old girl… yet last Sunday, Cepeda was identifying as a 50-year-old woman? We’ve heard of “gender fluid” before, but being “age fluid”? That’s a new one for us.

We also wanted to interview the cowardly Dean Boles, the CEO of Swim Ontario. He’s been avoiding us and our questions. Too bad: he’s the woke weakling who is enabling Cepeda to get away with his perversity in the pool.

And get this: as this story continues to receive worldwide media coverage*, Swim Ontario is doubling down on going to bat for Cepeda. (*Please note: there has been almost zero mainstream media coverage in Canada regarding this travesty; apparently the state-funded stenographers don’t want to offend Blackface’s spirit unicorn sensibilities.)

In any event, here’s what occurred at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre during our visit. First, a plethora of posters stated: "No media". But wait a minute. This was a prestigious international swim meet… why would the organizers not want media coverage? And those posters were not at last year’s meet. So, what gives? Perhaps it was selected media Swim Ontario was targeting (i.e., Rebel News).

Indeed, our suspicions were confirmed when security guards began to shadow us the moment we entered the building. Sure enough, Cepeda was in the pool with real biological women (and losing to many of them, by the way, because, well, Cepeda is a grade A loser.)

When we left the pool’s spectators’ gallery to do an introduction to the story in the hallway, all hell broke loose. Security guards ordered us to leave – but would not say why we were being requested to leave. They also called the police. That’s a good thing because Cepeda needs to be charged under two provisions of the Criminal Code of Canada. Namely:

Section 173 (1): “Everyone who wilfully does an indecent act in a public place in the presence of one or more persons, or in any place with intent to insult or offend any person, is guilty of an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years.”

Section 173 2: “An Indecent Exposure charge under Section 173(2) of the Code means that the person charged is accused of exposing their genital organs to a person under the age of 16. Because this offence involves a minor, it is more serious than an Indecent Act charge.”

Alas, even law enforcement seems to be in the pervert protection racket these days as charges have yet to be laid against this individual. But why?

In the meantime, Swim Ontario is clearly embracing a new prime directive, Namely, not only is it allowing perversity in the pool to continue, but it is trying to prevent coverage of this egregious situation. Equal parts sad and shameful...