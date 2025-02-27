Vulgar content appears during online City of Pickering meeting after in-person meetings banned for 'safety'

How does that classic poem go again? “The best-laid plans of mice and men oft' go awry …and leave us nothing but grief and pain, For promised joy!”

Indeed, consider the censorious City of Pickering, Ont. Mayor Kevin Ashe decided in December that all meetings would be online endeavors due to “safety” reasons.

Gracious! That sounds serious. Are fights breaking out at city hall? Are councillors being subjected to death threats from attendees in the cheap seats?

No. Alas, Mayor Ashe considers “impolite questions” to be akin to acts of violence. So to ensure cranky constituents and curious members of the independent press do not upset the mayor, all meetings are now taking place virtually – just like in the dark old days of COVID-19. Splendid.

Rebel News journalist David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was forced to leave a Pickering City Council meeting by police after a city employee objected to his presence.



WATCH MORE: https://t.co/AFpTW4r0ye pic.twitter.com/JeyahHWCEl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 28, 2024

Yet, a very odd thing occurred during an online meeting earlier this month entitled, the Community Climate Adaptation Plan.

(As an aside, it would appear that the adherents of Greta Thunberg can even be found at the municipal level. Indeed, somehow this little municipality east of Toronto thinks it can enact legislation that can course-correct “climate change”. Memo to the City of Pickering bureaucrats: forget about climate change hysteria. We think your residents care more about picking up the trash, snowplowing the roads, repairing potholes, etc. But never mind…)

In any event. just when you thought it couldn’t get any more wacky and surreal at the City of Pickering, well… it got more wacky and surreal – and even downright vulgar during this online particular meeting.

Which is to say, someone logged in to the Community Climate Adaptation Plan snoozefest and quickly turned it into a grotesque mockery.

For starters, the person somehow drew a swastika on the screen. Then this person uttered racial slurs against black people. And before the plug was mercifully pulled, this person started broadcasting pornography.

So much for online safe spaces!

Lisa Robinson, the lone City of Pickering councillor who has been advocating for free speech and transparency recently dropped by Rebel News HQ to discuss an incident that was equal parts baffling and gross.

And get this: because Mayor Ashe and some other councillors appear to have a vendetta against Robinson for several reasons, Robinson says it is being inferred by some on council that she was behind this pornographic outburst (even though there is zero proof to implicate Robinson.)

Check out what Robinson, the lone voice of reason on Pickering Council, has to say about the latest shenanigans in a municipality that appears to get more and more dysfunctional with every passing day.