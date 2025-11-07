Independent journalist Caryma Sa’d warns Toronto police board: 'protesters seem to run the show'

At Thursday's Toronto Police Services Board meeting, independent journalist Caryma Sa’d delivered a sharp critique of the city’s new Strategic Plan for Policing, warning of a “glaring omission” in addressing the escalating disorder at protests across Toronto.

Sa’d pointed out that while the Toronto Police Service received a $46 million boost to its 2025 net operating budget, it continues to funnel millions into what she described as “babysitting and catering duties” for disruptive protest groups.

My deputation to the Toronto Police Service Board about the Strategic Plan for Policing.



Protesters who harass under the guise of activism are emboldened by having friends in high places like City Hall, academia, unions, legacy media, and all levels of government.



This… pic.twitter.com/f4KIQKRdDd — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 6, 2025

“Protesters seem to run the show,” Sa’d told the board. “Police indulge outbursts, normalizing antisocial, hateful, and violent behaviours under the guise of activism.”

She criticized the Toronto Police Service’s Directive 11-04IS, which defines neutrality at protests, arguing that it has been misapplied to justify inaction in the face of criminal conduct.

“Neutrality does not mean treating lawful and unlawful actions the same,” she said. “Freedom of expression cannot override public safety, just as safety cannot be used to suppress lawful expression.”

Sa’d also raised the alarm about Antifa-aligned networks, such as Toronto’s Orange Hats, describing them as groups that “sow chaos as their stated aim” and have already “drawn blood.”

“This isn’t just Toronto’s problem — it’s Canada’s,” she warned. “If TPS can’t tackle investigations locally, it needs to coordinate with partners across the country.”

Through her project Protest Mania, Sa’d documents and analyzes protest movements across Canada, preserving the public record through on-the-ground reporting and research. Her testimony highlighted the growing risk faced by journalists and citizens alike when police fail to uphold order impartially.