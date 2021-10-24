Independent MP Randy Hillier on tyranny in Canada and what this means for democracy and freedom

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent Ontario MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston Randy Hillier joined Ezra to talk about the many MPs who have been clicked out of caucus for having a difference of opinion.

On individuals being kicked out of caucus and the impact this is having on the democratic process in Canada, Randy said to Ezra:

It's not just Ontario. We saw elected members in Nova Scotia getting kicked out. We saw elected members in the UCP party in Alberta getting kicked out for speaking against lockdowns. This is indicative of our electoral system and the dysfunctional state of our democracy without question, everywhere across the country.

