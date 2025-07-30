Independent Press Gallery now open for memberships, hosting upcoming legal worship

The Independent Press Gallery of Canada (IPG) is officially welcoming new members, and with it comes access to the kind of practical, boots-on-the-ground support that independent journalists can't afford to miss.

On August 11 at 10 a.m. MT (noon ET), IPG members are invited to a members-only Zoom workshop titled “Defamation Law for Journalists,” led by lawyer Andrea MacLean.

This exclusive session will give independent journalists the tools to navigate Canada’s complex defamation laws — especially the crucial “responsible communication” defence.

Andrea will also cover how internal team communications like emails and work chats can become evidence in a lawsuit, and what steps independent journalists can take to protect their reporting and reputations.

The event includes a live Q&A, giving members a chance to ask their own legal questions in real time.

