India says Canada has provided no evidence to back claim it's behind death of Canadian Sikh separatist

The Modi government of India says that Canada has not backed up its claim that it had a role in the death of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia last year.

A spokesperson for India's external affairs ministry said that India is reiterating its stance that Canada harbours Indian extremists within its borders.

Three Indian nationals in Canada have been charged for their alleged role in the murder of Sikh separatism activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was murdered in his truck last year.

India's minister of external affairs accused Canada of welcoming criminals within its border and called Canada his "biggest problem" when it comes to Sikh separatism.



Two of the three, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22, arrived in Canada as students from India, both receiving their visas in 2019, and both from well-off families, reports the Times of India.

Jaiswal mentioned that the two governments are in talks regarding the case, but Canada has not provided any specific evidence implicating the Indian government.

He further noted that New Delhi has lodged complaints with Canadian authorities regarding the entry and residency of separatists, extremists, and individuals advocating violence against India in Canada, reports the Hindustan Times.

“Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties,” Jaiswal said. “We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters,” he said.

Though the Indian government has publicly denied allegations of the extrajudicial assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, they did not maintain their denial behind closed-door conversations with Canadian officials.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in Nijjar's murder in September, citing "credible allegations" of India's involvement. India swiftly rejected the accusations.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said.

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves."

All three men, hailing from the Punjab region of India, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



"As you would expect, we have been working closely and coordinating with our allies on this very serious matter," Trudeau stated.

