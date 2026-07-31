Indian national on Canadian student visa sentenced in U.S. for $3.7 million fraud targeting elderly victims

An Indian national who was studying in Canada on a student visa has been sentenced to four years in a U.S. federal prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme that targeted elderly Americans.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that 22-year-old Roshan Shah was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering, according to CTV News.

U.S. prosecutors say Shah was an Indian citizen attending college in Canada on a student visa before travelling to the United States on a visitor visa to collect money from victims of an elaborate telephone scam.

Officials did not identify the Canadian province where Shah was studying or the post-secondary institution he attended.

Court records state that co-conspirators operating from India telephoned victims across the United States and falsely claimed their identities had been linked to criminal activity. Victims were then instructed to surrender cash or gold to someone posing as a federal agent for "safekeeping."

Prosecutors say Shah acted as that courier.

Authorities say he collected more than US$3.7 million from 15 victims in multiple states before being arrested in the summer of 2025 while attempting to collect what he believed were additional fraud proceeds in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

The victims were described by prosecutors as primarily elderly and vulnerable.

"This case highlights the danger faced by Americans from fraudsters both here and overseas," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel. "This conviction and sentence are the result of the intensive efforts of federal law enforcement working closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office to combat the scourge of fraud targeting our seniors."

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the New Berlin Police Department.

U.S. prosecutors have not alleged any wrongdoing by Canadian authorities, and no details have been released about Shah's Canadian educational institution or his immigration status following his arrest.