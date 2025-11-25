Indigenous activist wins landmark court ruling forcing financial transparency for First Nations trust funds

Frog Lake First Nation band member Hans McCarthy has won a major Federal Court ruling ordering Ottawa to hand over previously hidden financial records — a decision the judge says is necessary to uphold transparency, accountability, and the legal rights of First Nations members.

McCarthy partnered with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to fight Indigenous Services Canada after the department refused to release Band Council Resolutions (BCRs) showing how Frog Lake’s massive trust fund was being spent. The fund once held $102 million in 2013, but by 2024 just under $9 million remained.

Judge: Ottawa “was not authorized” to keep records secret

In a strongly worded decision, Justice Ahmed ruled:

“I agree with the Applicant. The Respondent was not authorized to refuse his requests under subsection 19(1) and paragraph 20(1)(b) of the ATIA.”

The judge found that federal officials failed to apply the law correctly and ignored mandatory transparency rules written into the First Nations Financial Transparency Act.

He also ruled:

“This Court orders the Respondent to disclose the remainder of the requested records.”

The judge ordered the federal government to turn over the documents within 30 days, subject only to limited redactions.

BCRs were never confidential, court finds

Indigenous Services Canada tried to justify secrecy by claiming the BCRs were “confidential third-party information.” The court rejected this outright:

“The requested records…were intended to be shared not just with members of Frog Lake First Nation but with the general public.” “I do not find that the requested records originated in a reasonable expectation of confidence.”

The judge emphasized that both federal law and Frog Lake’s own financial procedures require these financial documents to be publicly posted and accessible.

Band members have a legal right to know where their money goes

Crucially, Justice Ahmed stated:

“Personal information may be considered ‘publicly available’ when the requester has an independent legal right to access the requested records.”

That right exists because Parliament created explicit transparency obligations for First Nations leaders regarding trust funds, audits, and council compensation.

A major victory for accountability

McCarthy called the ruling “important because it will help my community… and all bands across the country fighting for more financial transparency.”

The CTF agreed. The court not only sided with McCarthy but also awarded him $4,000 in costs — a sign of judicial disapproval toward Ottawa’s stonewalling.

This ruling affirms that band members have a right to see how their community’s money is being managed, and neither federal bureaucrats nor local leadership can keep them in the dark any longer.