Indigenous Voice launches ad campaign as survey claims majority of Aussies are in support

The controversial campaign to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Australia's constitution has launched an ad campaign encouraging Australians to vote 'yes' ahead of a potential referendum in 2023.

The 'History is Calling campaign portrays a future where Australians discuss how Australia's first nations people achieved a 'Voice to Parliament'.

The campaign is designed as an 'emotive pitch targeted at everyday Australians from different walks of life' to encourage them to enable indigenous people to give advice on policies that affect them.

It comes as support grows for the campaign, with Nine's newspapers claiming that 64 per cent of Aussies are in favour of enshrining an Indigenous voice, according to the Resolve Political Monitor survey conducted for the mastheads.

"The support on the “yes” or “no” question included 65 per cent in favour in NSW, 64 per cent in Victoria, 59 per cent in Queensland, 60 per cent in Western Australia, 71 per cent in South Australia and 73 per cent in Tasmania," the newspapers reported.

However, the Voice has come up against significant opposition from notable indigenous Australians including Warren Mundine, a former National President of the Australian Labor Party, and Country Liberal MP Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

Price, who represents Northern Territory communities, yesterday penned an opinion article encouraging Aussies to vote against the move, headlined 'Five reasons Australia needs to say 'no' to the Voice'.

"It's divisive, racially driven and vague at best, and I can't get on board with that - and I've got a feeling you agree with me," she wrote. "To stop it, it's going to take all of us standing together to block its path. "It's going to take you and I talking to our families, our friends and our colleagues to explain just how harmful and damaging this idea is."

The Labor government's push to enshrine an 'Indigenous Voice' would require a change to Australia's constitution outlining the creation of a body which would represent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.