Industry minister's aide claims $24,586 for Asia trip, $19,912 of it airfare

Udita Samuel, deputy chief of staff at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the department of Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, claimed $24,586.17 for a June 14 to 23 trip to Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo, and $19,912.09 of it was airfare, according to the travel claim posted on the federal government's proactive disclosure site.

Lodging for the nine nights came to $1,384.83; meals, local transport and other expenses made up the rest. The stated purpose was to accompany the minister to announcements and meetings with stakeholders. The Hub flagged the claim on October 9 in a roundup of newly posted federal expense records.

The claim is one of several large summer travel bills in the latest disclosure batch. Isabelle Hudon, president and chief executive of the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), the federal Crown lender to small business, claimed $17,520.98 for a July 17 to 24 trip to London for "Key Stakeholders." Her lodging was $6,346.09, which works out to roughly $900 a night over seven nights, and her "other transportation" line of $4,744.62 was larger than her airfare of $4,318.07.

Dominic Rochon, the Privy Council Office's deputy secretary to the cabinet for national security and intelligence, claimed $16,622.92 for July 11 to 17 in London, including $12,116.44 in airfare, for "Travel to government events in London."

At Public Safety Canada, two political staffers filed matching claims for the same three-day trip. Chief of staff François Giroux claimed $10,865.23 and press secretary Simon Lafortune claimed $10,714.59 for June 22 to 24, supporting the minister at meetings with a UK counterpart and the Air India bombing memorial; the records list London and Cork, Ireland as the places visited. Their airfares alone were $8,350.53 and $8,584.92. Together the two aides' claims totalled $21,579.82 for three days.

The disclosures give totals and categories, not fare classes, routings or hotel names, so the records do not explain why a three-day trip produced more than $8,000 in airfare per person or why a Crown lender's chief claimed lodging of about $900 a night. The Hub noted the claims alongside Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne's $18,513.76 lunch and refreshments bill for the April 28 Spring Economic Update, served to 602 government employees and 1,295 guests, about $9.76 a head.