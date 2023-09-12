InfoWars host Owen Shroyer receives 60-day prison sentence for involvement in Jan. 6 events

Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File

Owen Shroyer, a prominent host of the far-right media platform InfoWars, has been handed a 60-day imprisonment verdict relating to his involvement in the events of Jan 6. 2021, when thousands of Trump supporters converged upon the US Capitol.

What makes Shroyer's case distinctive among the charged is his absence from the building during the event and the lack of violent actions or destruction tied to his name. Nonetheless, legal action against him was propelled by his prior commitment, NBC News reported.

In 2019, Shroyer had inked a deferred prosecution agreement following his disruption of a congressional session, pledging not to instigate any disorder or use aggressive language within the precincts of the U.S. Capitol grounds.

The events of January 6 have led to over 1,100 individuals facing charges, out of which upwards of 600 have been handed down sentences. An astounding figure of these — over 370 — have been given jail terms.

On that day, with a megaphone amplifying his voice, Shroyer was heard motivating a throng of people, decrying, “Democrats are posing as communists, but we know what they really are: they’re just tyrants, they’re tyrants.” His emphatic rallying cry was, “And so today, on January 6, we declare death to tyranny! Death to tyrants!”

Prosecutors, amplifying the influence of his rhetoric, were pushing for a four-month jail period for Shroyer. Their argument hinged on the belief that even though Shroyer didn’t personally trespass the Capitol, many he had influenced did.

Contrarily, the defense projected a dual narrative for Shroyer’s presence at the scene. They depicted him as an agitated citizen, convinced of election tampering, as well as a journalist desiring a front-row seat to a historic unfolding. Throughout their interactions, the defense emphasized the spirit of cooperation with the government.

Shroyer, during his final hearing on Tuesday, took a stance distancing himself from any organized plans of illicit undertakings or acts of aggression that day. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, the same judicial figure who handed Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio a historic 22-year term just the previous week, made the final verdict on Shroyer’s sentence.