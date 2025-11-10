Inside the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty: The hidden pathogen agreement no one’s talking about

The World Health Organization is quietly advancing what could be one of the most consequential global health agreements in modern history: the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system (PABS), which is housed within the new pandemic agreement. Few have heard of it, but Reggie Littlejohn, Yale Law graduate and founder of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, warns it could have dangerous, far-reaching implications.

“This is the thing that people need to understand,” Littlejohn shared in an exclusive interview with Rebel News. “Countries are being encouraged to go out into their jungles, their swamps, and find pathogens with pandemic potential—and then share them globally. Instead of quarantining them, they send them to the World Health Organization, who farms them out to labs all over the world. If you’re farming out these deadly pathogens, you are greatly increasing the risk of lab leaks… and even bioterrorist attacks.”

Under PABS, countries would essentially be incentivized to hunt for dangerous pathogens, creating a global pipeline that, according to Littlejohn, “is a recipe for chronic leaks, pandemics, and massive profits for Big Pharma.” She also warns that there are no guarantees that hostile nations couldn’t gain access to these pathogens.

The PABS annex is scheduled for a vote at the World Health Assembly in May 2026, but most world leaders are unaware of its existence. “If it doesn’t pass, that would be a miracle and a major achievement. But right now, most people don’t know about it, and they’ll just pass it,” Littlejohn said.

Notably, passage of the PABS annex is also a prerequisite for the broader pandemic agreement, which cannot be ratified without also approving PABS. However, the questionable conduct of the WHO, specifically how changes to binding international law are voted through, remains a significant concern. Littlejohn highlights the WHO’s frequent disregard for procedural rules, noting that final texts of agreements such as the pandemic treaty are sometimes submitted on the day of votes, not months in advance as required. “They don’t necessarily vote; they just ask, ‘Is anyone against it?’ It’s lawless,” she said.

Adding to the skirting of due process, member states delegates representing democratic countries that are often unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats, ultimately leaving citizens with little oversight for decisions they don’t agree with (or consent to).

Beyond pathogen sharing, Littlejohn raises alarms about digital health IDs that are already being tested by the WHO and European Union. IDs link to things like bank accounts, travel, and access to everyday services. “These health IDs are a precursor to the World Economic Forum’s full digital ID—a tool for mass control similar to China’s social credit system,” she said.

For the United States, withdrawal from the WHO under President Trump was executed via executive order. Littlejohn emphasizes the fragility of this approach. “The next president could just put us back in. We need legislation to enshrine this withdrawal so it can’t be reversed,” she said.

Littlejohn is equally critical of gain-of-function research, which seeks to enhance naturally occurring pathogens to maximize infectivity, a practice she argues remains largely unregulated under current WHO frameworks. “There’s nothing in the pandemic agreement to stop gain-of-function research. Someone has to have enforcement power that everybody agrees is going to stop it,” she said. She advocates for bilateral arrangements between countries, bypassing the WHO entirely, to provide direct support during outbreaks and avoid funnelling funds through a “corrupt global bureaucracy.”

Littlejohn’s warning is stark: global health governance is trending toward centralized control, with PABS, pandemic agreements, and digital health IDs forming a new infrastructure of oversight and surveillance.

For more information and to take action, Littlejohn directs readers to antiglobalist.net, where petitions and updates are available.