Intelligence report says terrorist attack on Jewish community a ‘realistic possibility’

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Members of Canada’s Jewish community are at an increased risk of being targeted by an extremist attack according to intelligence documents obtained by Global News.

The documents show that national security analysts are concerned that rising anti-Jewish sentiment since Oct. 7 is heightening the chances of a potential terror attack on the community.

As detailed in a July 10 memo from the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre, “A lone actor attack—inspired by a range of ideological or religious extremism such as neo-Nazism or DAESH [ISIS]—targeting Jewish interests in Canada is a realistic possibility.”

A conference promoted as being organized entirely by 'non-white' people took place in Montreal last weekend featuring controversial speakers who have previously spread antisemitic, racist, and bigoted rhetoric.



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/GHNZiqLvGW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 1, 2024

“We continue to observe incidents of criminal intimidation, harassment and hate speech targeting Jewish communities in Canada, such as shootings at schools in Toronto and Montreal, and the arson event in Vancouver," the memo added.

The intelligence documents also suggest that the criminal tactics used by anti-Jewish perpetrators are unlikely to slow down anytime soon. “Shooting at empty schools could be seen as a low-risk tactic to effectively spread fear. Similar shooting incidents are possible in the near term.”

Two Jewish schools shot at overnight in Montreal in suspected hate attack



In the early hours of the morning on November 9, at 4:30 a.m., two Yeshivas, a traditional orthodox Jewish school, fell victim to violent antisemitic attacks.



Yeshiva Gedola in Outremont and Azrieli… pic.twitter.com/12spKtA66y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2023

There have already been planned acts of terrorism foiled in recent months, in one case with the help of intelligence from France.

A father and son duo were arrested in the Greater Toronto Area in July after allegedly plotting a terror attack using bladed weapons in Toronto. The duo is reported to have previously resided in Egypt and intended to attack on behalf of ISIS.

In another incident, a Pakistani foreign student was arrested in Quebec in September after allegedly plotting a mass shooting against a Jewish centre in New York at the behest of ISIS.

The government's Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre went on to note that “as the conflict in Gaza continues, there have been frequent reports of antisemitic activities in Canada, including indicators of escalation towards potential violence.”