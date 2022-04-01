INTERVIEW: Christine Anderson reveals why she scorched Trudeau in front of the European Parliament

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Christine Anderson has been a member of the European Parliament since July 2, 2019, for "Alternative für Deutschland", which is aligned with the Identity and Democracy Group. She was elected on behalf of Germany.

On Wednesday, March 23, the plane carrying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Belgium landed at the Melsbroek military airbase in Brussels.

Trudeau gave a speech in which democracy was one of the topics discussed. Several MEPs responded to him, criticizing his way of managing his country. They also questioned him on how a prime minister could come and make a speech on democracy, when he himself does not apply it with his own citizens.

The most striking of the retorts was that of Ms. Anderson. She was later categorized as extreme right-wing.

Here is what she had to tell us.