INTERVIEW: Christine Anderson reveals why she scorched Trudeau in front of the European Parliament

She is one of the many MEPs that had something to tell Justin Trudeau after his speech on democracy in Brussels.

Christine Anderson has been a member of the European Parliament since July 2, 2019, for "Alternative für Deutschland", which is aligned with the Identity and Democracy Group. She was elected on behalf of Germany.

On Wednesday, March 23, the plane carrying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Belgium landed at the Melsbroek military airbase in Brussels.

Trudeau gave a speech in which democracy was one of the topics discussed. Several MEPs responded to him, criticizing his way of managing his country. They also questioned him on how a prime minister could come and make a speech on democracy, when he himself does not apply it with his own citizens.

The most striking of the retorts was that of Ms. Anderson. She was later categorized as extreme right-wing.

Here is what she had to tell us.

