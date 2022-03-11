INTERVIEW: Dr. Leslyn Lewis is taking another run to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis (follow @LeslynLewis on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about her campaign.

In this interview, Ezra and Leslyn talk about government-sponsored cancel culture, the Freedom Convoy, her work in refugee law and more.

“I feel that the policies that I have now... they come from a place of authenticity and that hasn't changed, and I think that that's what's important to the people, that's what they want to see,” Leslyn told Ezra when asked about criticisms that she was too green during her last run for leadership. “That you're going to stand up for them, even if it costs you, even if it's not popular, and they know that when you present a certain policy, you have the best interest of Canadians at heart.”

