INTERVIEW: Dr. Robert Malone on the COVID vaccine, trucker convoys and World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“The science is on the side of the Canadian and US Truckers,” explained world renowned scientist and inventor of MRNA vaccine technology, Dr. Robert Malone.

This week Dr. Malone visited the U.S. trucker convoy, voicing his support for the movement and explaining how the truckers, not the government’s medical experts, have science on their side.

Malone sat down with Rebel News' Jeremy Loffredo and discussed why the truckers movement is so important. “For me, it’s the truckers' emphasis on medical autonomy,” he said.

He also explained the counter-productive nature of vaccine mandate policies as well as the role and motives of the World Economic Forum.

Malone discussed how the future of freedom depends on whether people are willing to fight:

“What comes out on the other side really depends on if people value personal autonomy, and it depends on if are they’re willing to step up and fight for it — or are they ok with becoming serfs in a techno-facist situation where the global financial elite control everything you do? Is that the world you want to live in? Is that the world you want your children to live in? Because that’s what’s at stake here.

For more coverage of the People's Convoy in the United States, and the latest from the Freedom Convoy in Canada, visit ConvoyReports.com.