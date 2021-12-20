INTERVIEW: Update from Derek Sloan, former MP and new leader of the Ontario Party

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Former MP Derek Sloan has seen much political transition in the last year. It began after Sloan’s removal from the federal Progressive Conservative caucus by leader Erin O’Toole — under questionable circumstances regarding a donation — in January 2021.

Derek remained as an independent MP in his riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington until his decision to move to Alberta and run in the riding of Banff-Airdrie after Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election in September 2021.

Losing his seat in the House of Commons, Sloan moved back to his home riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington. Recently, he announced his leadership position in the 2018-founded provincial party, the Ontario Party.

We discuss why Sloan has made these decisions and what brought him home to run provincially. Seizing an opportunity to fight on the provincial front with an election coming in June 2022, “it became clear to [me] that people wanted a movement that was definitively pro-family, pro-freedom, and I was convinced to be involved in that,” says Sloan.

We discuss the division of the freedom movement — from libertarians, to social conservatives to freedom-loving patriots — noting that politics can be complicated and hopes that the Ontario Party can be a neutral point where people can come together to work out their differences.

The recent endorsement by MPP Rick Nicholls has many wondering if he will decide to run with the Ontario Party.

Sloan says that further platform release(s) will be done in consultation with candidates.