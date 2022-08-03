INTERVIEW: Vaccinated 71-year-old woman forced to quarantine for not having access to ArriveCAN app
Rebel News spoke with Joanne Walsh, a woman who was forced to quarantine for 14 days because she did not use the ArriveCAN app while entering Canada from Niagara Falls.
Once again, the ArriveCAN app is becoming a punishing victim. It doesn't matter if you are vaccinated, if you don't have the government's electronic application or you haven't updated it, not only will the public health officers demand a 14-day quarantine, but they could also give you a hefty ticket of about $6750 or more.
This is an application that once again hinders the rights and freedoms of Canadian citizens but also tourists who come to Canada. Joanne Walsh is a 71-year-old woman who was intercepted at Canadian Customs on her way back from Niagara Falls and was required to undergo a 14-day quarantine even though she had her proof of vaccination and passport.
Minister @jyduclos this clip rec’d over a million views on Twitter alone. I’ve asked your office the validity of requiring an invasive PCR test per 14(1) Quarantine Act.— Rowan 🇳🇱 (@canmericanized) July 26, 2022
You never answered. Is this the “open & transparent communication w/Canadians” @karinagould advocates for? pic.twitter.com/Qciz0Z23FD
Her offence was not having the ArriveCAN application with her and not having pre-downloaded and filled it out. Today she tells us what she felt at that moment at the Canadian Customs.
