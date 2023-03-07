Interview with B.C. father who was jailed for speaking out against child’s medical transitioning without his consent

Watch the full interview to hear C.D.’s update on his legal plight, as well as his opinion about how radical gender ideologies being taught in schools and libraries are becoming more common.

Remove Ads

In today’s report, I bring you a sit-down interview with the concerned father who was sentenced to a six-month prison term in 2021 for speaking out about the medical transitioning of his child without his consent, despite publication bans that legally muzzled him from doing so.

The British Columbian father, whom I am legally obligated to refer to as C.D., served two months in jail before being released on bail. He is currently awaiting his upcoming hearing to appeal his sentence.

Watch the full interview to hear C.D.’s update on his legal plight, as well as his opinion about how radical gender ideologies being taught in schools and libraries are becoming more common.

For more reports about the sexual indoctrination of children in public institutions and to support our journalism that fearlessly covers this issue, go to KeepKidsSpacesSafe.com.

British Columbia Canada Gender LGBT News Analysis Keep Kids Spaces Safe
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.