Interview with B.C. father who was jailed for speaking out against child’s medical transitioning without his consent

In today’s report, I bring you a sit-down interview with the concerned father who was sentenced to a six-month prison term in 2021 for speaking out about the medical transitioning of his child without his consent, despite publication bans that legally muzzled him from doing so.

🔴BREAKING: The B.C. Father who was imprisoned for speaking out about his child’s medical transitioning without his consent despite publication bans may be getting thrown back into prison today. I’m at the courthouse now. Updates to come. Last report 👇🏾 https://t.co/cq6fCSXwzX — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 1, 2022

The British Columbian father, whom I am legally obligated to refer to as C.D., served two months in jail before being released on bail. He is currently awaiting his upcoming hearing to appeal his sentence.

Watch the full interview to hear C.D.’s update on his legal plight, as well as his opinion about how radical gender ideologies being taught in schools and libraries are becoming more common.

Do you really know what your kids are learning in school these days? B.C. school trustee Barry Neufeld continues to warn parents about gender ideology being taught in schools. https://t.co/1M5R45bcUX — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 13, 2022

