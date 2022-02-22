Interview with first pro-freedom protesters to be arrested at Surrey's Pacific Highway Border Crossing

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Prime Minister Trudeau may have given himself sweeping powers to crush the voices of those protest against COVID-19 mandates outside of Parliament in Ottawa, but that hasn’t stopped protests against COVID-19 mandates from spreading across the country.

This past weekend, pro-freedom protesters calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates rallied for a third consecutive week, near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing, between Surrey, British Columbia and Washington State.

In a recent report, I showed you how after RCMP prevented a slow roll convoy from circulating near the border, a handful of protesters formed a blockade, and some chaos unfolded.

Since then, at least 16 people have been arrested over multiple days at the border, mostly with charges of mischief, and no blockade currently remains.

These arrests, and even the Trudeau government using the Emergencies Act to hold sweeping powers over what can be done to peaceful protesters who who disagree with him, has not deterred demonstrations from occurring in the area. This past Saturday, a small convoy was joined by a sea of supporters waving Canadian flags, demonstrating against COVID-19 mandates and government overreach.

In today’s report, I take you with me to find out why the blockade was formed, and to hear directly to Brett Taylor, and Clayton Vansteenis, who were two of the first to be arrested on Saturday, February 13, at this border.

To catch up on reports you can trust about the convoys and blockades that have taken place across Canada, you can head to our special website called ConvoyReports.com.

If you appreciate that we have fought to bring you the other side of the story when it comes to these demonstrations, please consider donating there as well to help us cover the resources involved to do so.