Interview with PPC leader Maxime Bernier regarding Oakville shop teacher 'Busty Lemieux': time for 'common sense' to cancel woke madness…
Of note, many believe Lemieux is not truly transitioning into a woman but is either pranking the uber-woke educrats employed at the Halton District School Board or is perhaps suffering from mental illness.
One reason we very much like the People’s Party of Canada and its leader, Maxime Bernier, is that the PPC isn’t afraid to take a stance on any issue. That would include what appears to be the newest “third rail” of Canadian politics: radical transgenderism. After all, to even ask questions about radical transgenderism is to commit an act of “transphobia” according to the woke mob. But Mr. Bernier not only asks tough questions, he will freely condemn politically-correct nonsense whenever and wherever he sees it festering.
Case in point: on Sunday in Burlington, Ont., the PPC organized a protest against the Halton District School Board and Mr. Kerry Luc Lemieux, a.k.a., Ms. Kayla Lemieux. He’s the shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who continues to conduct shop classes while sporting an enormous pair of fake breasts, long blonde (fake) fair, and tight bicycle shorts. In other words, completely inappropriate attire for any workplace other than a strip club hosting a drag queen show…
Whatever his true intentions are, the spectacle of his wardrobe has turned Oakville Trafalgar into an international laughingstock.
Thus, little wonder Mr. Bernier stated: “What we are asking for here today is to… just say to [Lemieux]: ‘Goodbye, stay at home, we don’t want you in our school.’”
This isn’t a case of Bernier embracing cancel culture, but rather, calling for a standard that applies equally to everyone in the Halton Region public school system. Which is to say, if a student at Oakville Trafalgar attended class wearing the sort of attire Busty Lemieux dons on a daily basis, that student would be suspended. But get this: the HDSB dress code does NOT apply to teachers. How does this ridiculous double standard make any sense? And say, whatever happened to leading by example?
Notably, several speakers at the PPC-organized protest directed their ire at Bill C-16. This bill amended the Canadian Human Rights Act to add “gender identity” and “gender expression” to the ever-growing list of prohibited grounds of discrimination.
Stated Bernier: “They [HDSB] don’t want to do anything because they think someone will sue them because of the human rights code. They think they are going to be sued. So what? When the legislation and law is unconstitutional, illegal, and unethical, you must act in line with your values and not follow that law or legislation.”
Bernier’s statement drew the sort of rousing applause that he receives whenever he makes the promise to defund the CBC should the PPC ever form government.
In any event, please check out our exclusive interview with Mr. Bernier.
Bottom line: Bernier continues to be a force for change and a leader who promotes common sense over political correctness gone amok. The question remains: where are all the other politicians regarding the grotesque spectacle that continues to play out at Oakville Trafalgar High School? Are they not interested in this story? Or are they collectively bending the knee to the tyranny of wokeism?
- By David Menzies
