Investigative journalist warns of CCP links to candidate replacing disgraced Liberal Paul Chiang

New Liberal candidate Peter Yuen was seen on video at an event in 2017 singing the song My Chinese Heart, alongside a prominent Markham community leader who has reportedly attended high-level United Front meetings in Beijing.

  April 11, 2025   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, investigative journalist Sam Cooper discussed new Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville Peter Yuen's apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Yuen was selected to replace former Liberal candidate Paul Chiang after it was revealed Chiang suggested Conservative candidate Joe Tay be handed over to the Chinese consulate for a cash bounty.

The new Liberal candidate Yuen is also a former police officer like Chiang, having served 34 years in the Toronto Police Service.

Cooper explained how in 2017, Yuen attended a Gala hosted by the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations, a group Cooper says has direct ties to the Chinese Consulate and Beijing’s United Front Work Department.

As detailed by Cooper in The Bureau: "During the event, which featured remarks from China’s Toronto Consul General to Yuen and other Canadian politicians, Yuen stood beside a prominent Markham community leader known for attending high-level United Front meetings in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, and sang the patriotic song My Chinese Heart."

Commenting to Ezra, Cooper said, "Anyone with intellectual curiosity can look at academic documents and videotaped events like this and say it raises deep concerns that this is Beijing's United Front interfacing with Canadian police and politicians."

Prime Minister Mark Carney previously threw his full support behind Chiang after it was revealed he called for his Conservative rival to be handed over to the Chinese consulate for an HK $1 million bounty.

Critics have continued to take aim at Carney after it was revealed the CCP set up an influence campaign on the app WeChat aimed at boosting Carney's status as a leader.

