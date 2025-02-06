Investment firm CEO details steps Canada can take to avoid a trade war with the U.S.

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, investment firm CEO Jonathan Wellum joined the show to break down the impact of a potential trade war with the U.S. and what Canada can to do prevent it.

Wellum explained that as President Trump has pointed out, it's crucial for Canada to significantly increase border security to stop the flow of fentanyl and potentially dangerous illegal immigrants into the U.S.

"I think that Trump's key issue is really drugs and the border, so that is what I think we should really be focusing on in terms of the risk issues," he said. "Finally Trudeau came through at the last moment to address some of those issues, at least enough to pacify Trump and solve that issue for the time being anyway," added Wellum.

The ROCKLINC CEO also discussed why getting into a dollar-for-dollar, aggressive trade war with the U.S. would be a terrible idea for Canada.

"We cannot compete with the United States in a tariff war, it would be a crazy thing to do," he said. "That doesn't mean we couldn't put some tariffs on, it doesn't mean we couldn't push back a little bit, but we would not want to push back full force or I think we'd be in serious trouble."

Wellum described the weaknesses that the potential trade war with the U.S. has exposed and what Canada can do to act.

"It has exposed incredible weaknesses in Canada...we've got a lot of assets that are landlocked in the centre of our country, all these amazing resources, oil, potash, uranium, especially oil and gas in particular, and we cannot get them to our coasts," he said.

"And so this has raised a very important discussion and I think we're going to be able to finally get something done, where we actually build the pipelines to the West Coast, pipelines to the East Coast," Wellum added.

The investment firm CEO stressed the need for Canada to take advantage of its vast natural resources and find trading partners other than the U.S. "As much as we like the United States, it's craziness and really incompetence to be dependent on one country," Bellum said.

Bellum added that Canada's economy could get a significant boost by slashing interprovincial trade barriers across the country.