Invoking Emergencies Act 'a monumental blunder' from 'a petty tyrant' | Viva Frei joins Ezra Levant

On Monday, Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a successor to the War Measures Act.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Freiheit (aka Viva Frei) joined Ezra to discuss the implications of Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act to quell the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Canada.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

