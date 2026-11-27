Iran has arrested a journalist who reported that two political prisoners were about to be executed, and sentenced another reporter to a year in prison, press freedom groups said on November 26.

Security forces arrested Mehdi Mahmoudian at his Tehran home on November 25, one day after he reported on the imminent executions of Milad Armoon and Navid Najaran, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The two men, linked to Iran's 2022 protest movement, were sentenced to death on November 24, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.

Mahmoudian's devices were seized, and a source close to him told CPJ that he was severely beaten during the arrest. RSF says he was reportedly mistreated in detention and faces propaganda and false-information charges. The human rights group Hengaw says a Tehran court had earlier sentenced him in his absence to eight months on a propaganda charge.

"Journalism saves lives, and Mehdi Mahmoudian's courage deserves to be celebrated," said RSF's Jonathan Dagher.

How does a photojournalist get 26 years from Iran’s ‘Judge of Death’? Judge Abolqasem Salavati, sanctioned by the U.S. and nicknamed Iran’s ‘Judge of Death’, reportedly used Tehran’s new espionage law to give Artin Ghazanfari 20 years for “media activities.”

In a separate case, a court in Kermanshah sentenced freelance journalist Ali Pourdarab to one year in prison, a two-year travel ban and a two-year ban on working as a journalist, according to CPJ, which cited the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

IranWire reports he had covered protester deaths and their families' demands, and CPJ says his custody and appeal status remain unclear.

CPJ's Sara Qudah said the cases send journalists across Iran a message that reporting "on matters of public interest can cost them their freedom and livelihoods." CPJ also reported that five local news outlets in Ilam province were suspended on November 25 over their coverage of a bus accident.