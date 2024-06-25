Iran lists Canadian army as terrorist group in response to IRGC terror designation

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Iranian lawmakers moved to label the Canadian army as a terrorist entity, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Sunday.

The announcement comes after Canada's long-awaited decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

The motion was presented during an open session in Tehran, with Iranian parliamentarians reacting to Canada's announcement.

Parliament voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror group.



MORE: https://t.co/v1QikqQBdy pic.twitter.com/9VLkA8Wjio — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 9, 2024

The new measure will make it so that the Iranian government categorizes the Canadian army and affiliated armed and security forces as "terrorist" organizations, reports the Jerusalem Post.

A statement signed by 250 members of the Iranian parliament condemned Canada's decision to blacklist the IRGC.

They expressed strong support for the IRGC and criticized Canada's action as "unwise" and a violation of international laws. The parliament urged Iran’s Foreign Ministry to use all political and international channels to oppose Canada’s move.

The announcement by Canada came on Wednesday by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who said that Canada would use all available tools to fight the IRGC's terrorist activities.

Iran declared five days of public mourning after the sudden passing of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash near Azerbaijan.



MORE by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/O5prtRWyia pic.twitter.com/iI0rZmRU7g — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 21, 2024

“The Iranian regime has consistently displayed a complete disregard for human rights, both inside and outside Iran, as well as a willingness to destabilize the international rules-based order. Listing the IRGC builds on the Government of Canada’s broader efforts to ensure that there is no impunity for Iran’s unlawful actions and its support of terrorism," LeBlanc said in a statement. "Our government will always promote human rights and take action against those seeking to disrupt our way of life, here in Canada and around the world.”

With this addition, there are now 77 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code, the government said in its statement.