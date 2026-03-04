Iranians thank Trump and 'Bibi' for toppling tyrant of Tehran at U.S. Consulate

Iranians in Toronto celebrate Khamenei’s death, stand firm against intimidation, and call for Reza Pahlavi’s recognition and return.

Scarlett Grace
  |   March 04, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Sunday, March 1, Iranians and their allies gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto to thank President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their coordination in eliminating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The news of Khamenei's death had been out for less than 24 hours when Iranians assembled to express gratitude to both the U.S. and Israel for bringing their homeland one step closer to freedom and ridding the world of a tyrant with the blood of over a hundred thousand people on his hands.

On Saturday, Iranians had gathered for their bi-weekly demonstration when the news broke that Ali Khamenei had been eliminated. There was elation, tears, and phone calls to loved ones as people celebrated. The rally to thank the U.S.A. the next day was hurriedly organized, but not without pushback.

Over Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning, Saliwan Boxing—owned by lead rally organizer Salar Gholami—was shot at a total of seventeen times. This occurred barely 12 hours after the news of Khamenei's elimination had been confirmed.

The boxing club had served as headquarters for the rally organizers and had also hosted celebrations that night. Thankfully, by the time of the shooting, the building was vacant. Gholami himself was advised not to attend the rally the next day for his own safety, but he defiantly showed up anyway to stand with his people and lead them in chants of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!”

Other chants heard throughout the demonstration included “Bibi, thank you! Bibi, thank you!” and “Bibi, Trump, fight fight fight!”

One thing is clear: Iranians are overwhelmingly grateful to the U.S.A. and Israel for ridding them of a tyrant who took the lives of so many friends and family members.

But the job is not finished yet. The next step, once Trump has completed “Operation Epic Fury,” is to get their chosen leader, Reza Pahlavi, back to Iran. He is the name Iranians inside Iran have been chanting. He is the face on the pictures they hold up. He is the name written in their own blood on the walls in the cities where machine-gun fire took so many lives in the fight for freedom. Iranians want Reza Pahlavi to lead them to democracy after this regime falls, and America must recognize that.

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

