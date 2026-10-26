Ireland is putting a man on trial for sitting on a bench with cardboard signs

Hugh Fagan sits on a bench in the town square in Wexford, a lovely little tourist town in the south-east of Ireland. He wears his headphones. He doesn’t shout. He doesn’t block anyone. He doesn’t approach anyone. He just sits there with his homemade signs. He started with two. Now there are seven.

For that, the Guards (that’s what the Irish call their police) get called on him almost every week. And for that, the Irish state has charged him with a public order offence.

I sat with Hugh in that square this spring and talked to him for 20 minutes. Watch the video above and you’ll see exactly what kind of man the Irish government has decided is a public menace.

Now think about who is not on trial in Ireland.

On October 23, I was in Bray District Court for Kirk Loco, who is being prosecuted under Ireland’s “fake news” law for a single retweet about a migrant who groped a girl on a bus. The migrant admitted parts of what he did. He isn’t on trial. Kirk is.

Four days later, it’s Hugh. One man for a tweet, one man for cardboard. Same country, same week, same pattern.

Here’s what the Irish establishment understands, and most people haven’t figured out yet: they don’t need to win big cases against famous people.

They need to grind down the small ones — a man on a bench, a man with a phone. Drag them through the courts for months, make them hire lawyers they can’t afford, and everyone else in the square gets the message: put the sign down, delete the tweet, go home.

Hugh doesn’t have a media company behind him. He doesn’t have a lawyer on retainer. He has a bench and seven signs.

So we got him a lawyer. The same legal team that acted for Kirk in Bray, barrister Laoise de Brún and solicitor Padraig Langsch, will be in Wexford for Hugh. Their fee for Hugh’s case is 10,000 euros, all in.

Ireland's regime media has something to say about Kirk Loco's case.



Irish Independent: CCTV "told a different story."

TheJournal: the tweet "caused fear."



Both quotes came from Garda witnesses for the prosecution.



Our report: a Garda sergeant testified that half a dozen… https://t.co/k7c63XD6Jw — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 24, 2026

I’ll be in Wexford District Court on October 27 in person, live-tweeting from inside and filming outside. And I’ll be back in Bray on October 29, when Kirk’s trial continues and Kirk himself testifies.

Rebel News doesn’t take a cent of government money, in Canada or in Ireland. We pay for things like this one way: supporters like you chip in.

I know we usually fight for Canadians. But the Irish are a few years ahead of Canada on this road. What they’re doing to Hugh and Kirk this month is what Ottawa wants to do, and watching them try it, in person, inside the courtroom, is the best early warning we’re going to get.

If you have ever thought “someone ought to stand up for the little guy,” well, the little guy is sitting on a bench in Wexford.

Please help pay for his lawyer using the form on this page.