Irish people are 'thorn in the side' of globalist plans: Fatima Gunning

As speeches from politicians brought an end to Ireland's massive march against open borders immigration policies, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant had the chance for an in-person conversation with Fatima Gunning, a journalist with Gript who has previously appeared on The Ezra Levant Show.

Gunning has been covering Irish citizens' pushback against globalist border policies, even being pepper-sprayed by police while covering a protest despite clearly identifying herself as a reporter.

“The Irish are feeling as though they're not in control of their own borders, certainly,” Gunning told Levant. “I think that there is a huge appetite for political change in this country.”

A symbol of that desire for change could be seen at the protest, where Levant spoke to Susanne Delaney, a mother who describes herself as an introvert but who has become so fed up with the country's immigration policies that she's decided to run for local council.

More shots of the crowd in Dublin today. Doesn't look like "several hundred" according to the Irish Times..... pic.twitter.com/Es0CKxNQQR — Fatima Gunning (@fatima_gunning) May 6, 2024

“My daughter is the only Irish child in her class at school,” Delaney explained in an interview. “And I have nothing against the other children, but that's not normal. My daughter is the foreign national in her own country.”

Gunning shared her view on what it means to be Irish and noted that despite Ireland's non-existent colonial history, “we're almost being treated as though we were [a colonial power],” continuing:

I do think that the Irish people are a bit of a thorn in the side of people who would like to push that ideology, because we can say, 'hey, we were never a part of that, why are you tarring us with the same brush'. But be that as it may, I think people are sick of hearing about thousands of people coming in with no identity documents. I'm sure you had to have a passport to get into Ireland, I have to have a passport if I want to go somewhere, and I think that's all the Irish people are really asking for, is to know who is coming into the country.

Levant, who has no personal connection to Ireland, described how he felt a “wonderful feeling of solidarity and family just walking with so many Irish.” With such a strong showing of support, Levant asked the Irish journalist if she thought anything would change.

“It's hard to say, I think that's up to the people,” Gunning said. “There is huge anger out there — people are extremely angry about being called names like 'far right' and 'racist.' It isn't really an anti-immigration sentiment, it's a 'we are bursting at the seams' sentiment.”

Follow more of Fatima Gunning's work at Gript.