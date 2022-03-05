Iron Energy Gym owners continue fighting for freedom after being forced to close their doors

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

When it comes to the fight for freedom in fitness in British Columbia, many have had their eyes set on West Kelowna’s Iron Energy Gym. Despite the gym recently being forced by court order to close its doors, Brian Mark says “we are going to do everything in our power to fight and stay open for everyone.”

Putting his money where his mouth is, Brian and his wife Kirsten Mark chose to buy out the majority of the gym's shares, eating the $36,000-per-month loss while the government keeps them closed to their community. The Marks are currently playing by the book in hopes that the gym will eventually re-open again, and be able to once again serve customers with better physical and mental health through their fitness. “I do believe that what we are doing is right, and everyone should be included” says Mark, but the couple also had to consider their family, including Brian’s 13-year-old daughter, when it came to the level of civil disobedience they could take while fighting the good fight.

The gym took its first stand against COVID-19 mandates in January by remaining open for people to get fit for the new year when the province mandated gym doors be closed. Their commitment to “#FreeBC” by staying open, and attracting other gym owners to commit to doing the same, was followed by B.C’s public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry quickly contradicting her decision to remove an end date to how long the gyms would be closed, to allowing them to be open again. Iron Energy Gym then took on another freedom fight and remained open without discriminating against customers who have not yet taken two COVID-19 injections, which eventually resulted in them being denied the right to stay open in court.

Despite the majority of provinces dropping their COVID-19 mandates, B.C.’s public health officer has imposed more restrictions on British Columbians. The Marks, and their co-owner Cole DaSilva’s struggle to re-open without participating in the government’s segregation system, may last for months longer as Dr. Henry has stated the province will be extending vaccine passports at least until the end of June. A donation page through GiveSendGo has been set up to allow those in the community interested in helping to cover the gyms operating expenses while their doors are closed, to do so.

