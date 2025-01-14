Irony or karma? The Liberals’ #1 liar, Marco Mendicino, stages a farewell party at a venue featuring a… giant Pinocchio statue?!

At the Columbus Centre in Toronto last Sunday, Liberal MP Marco Mendicino hosted a New Year’s levee/farewell party for those Eglinton-Lawrence riding constituents who apparently still care about him – or maybe it was the free refreshments?

Like so many rats jumping from a sinking ship, not a week goes by in which a Liberal MP announces that he or she won’t be running in the next federal election. And one of the most recent Liberal MPs to throw in the towel is Marco Mendicino, a member of Parliament best known for his consistent inability to tell the truth. Indeed, Marco Mendicino and lying go together like peanut butter and jam.

Case in point: when Mendicino was public safety minister in 2022, he said that police had asked the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act in order to dismantle the trucker's Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. He made that statement more than a dozen times.

But there was just one little hitch with this oft-repeated chestnut: law enforcement agencies ranging from the RCMP to the Ottawa Police Service stated they NEVER made such a request!

Speaking of the trucker convoy, when former justice minister and attorney general David Lametti requested that tanks might be needed to deal with the peaceful protesters, Mendicino didn’t reject the request outright; rather, he said to Lametti: “How many tanks are you asking for?” (Incidentally, Lametti’s response was :“I reckon one will do.”)

Defence Minister Anand comments on ministers Lametti and Mendicino speaking "in jest" about the need for a tank to end the Freedom Convoy.

"Does cabinet solidary require you to find this joke funny?" quips @JCCFCanada lawyer Rob Kittredge.



pic.twitter.com/XC5cPz2CAV

Unbelievable…

The following year, Mendicino was caught lying yet again when the news broke that Canada’s most infamous serial killer still alive, Paul Bernardo, was transferred from a maximum security penitentiary to a medium security prison that resembled “Club Fed”. Which is to say, once the fecal matter hit the fan and Canadians responded with outrage, Mendicino stated he was “totally shocked” by the turn of events.

Really? Because when it came to the Bernardo transfer, it turned out that Mendicino had been informed by the Correctional Service of Canada some three months in advance of the transfer being approved. And when Mendicino was privy to this information, he chose to do absolutely nothing – except, of course, to feign “shock” when this story made headlines.

Moving serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison irked Canadians but none more than the families of his victims.



pic.twitter.com/1bVI7SFQmq

Gee, do you think maybe Mendicino wears pants made out of asbestos?

We figured we would drop by the farewell party to see if Mendicino would like to set the record straight – if such a thing is possible for this outgoing MP. After all, what does he have to lose given that he’s calling it quits? And on that subject, what is the real reason he is calling it quits? (Surely it isn’t that there’s not a snowball’s chance in hades that Mendicino could get re-elected given his odious recent record?)

It should be noted that in the department of perverse irony, the first thing to greet attendees going into the Columbus Centre venue hosting the Mendicino New Year’s levee was a giant statute of… Pinocchio. We’re not making this up. And pop culture’s most famous liar was sporting Marc Mendicino stickers. Again, we’re not making this up.

Alas, Rebel News was prevented from actually getting into the venue where Mendicino was making a speech to the true believers. A Mendicino minion told us that the event was suddenly “closed to the media” – well, it was closed to the non-Justin Trudeau-approved media. Or maybe that was a lie too? Whatever...

So it was we lingered in the common area, interviewing a handful or protesters. Later, we interviewed departing attendees, many of whom praised Mendicino for his “honesty and integrity.”

Once again folks, we’re not making this up…

